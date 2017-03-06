In pictures: there’s a huge hanging flower installation in Greenwich

It’s official: after a bleak old winter, spring is finally on its way. If you’re hankering after a green fix to see you into the new season, look no further than Greenwich Peninsula where Now Gallery is positively blooming with the help of British artist Rebecca Louise Law’s flower-filled installation.

Inspired by the wetland marshes that used to occupy the ground where the gallery now stands, 'The Iris' features 10,000 blue, purple, yellow and white irises suspended with copper wire. The blooms will waft gently from the ceiling for two months. During this time each flower will be left to dry out, so their shapes gradually dry and transform.

Images: 'The Iris' by Rebecca Louise Law at Now Gallery, Greenwich Peninsula. Photography: Charles Emerson.

‘The Iris’ by Rebecca Louise Law at Now Gallery, Greenwich Peninsula. Until May 7 . Free.