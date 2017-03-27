In pictures: there’s a huge neon sculpture at Tate Britain

Get ready to have your eyeballs seared to a crisp, because Cerith Wyn Evans’s amazing new Duveen Galleries commission at Tate Britain is a wild ocular ride. Comprising 2km of neon tubing, the piece starts as a calm, simple loop of light before erupting into total chaos. It’s open now and it’s great.
A LIGHT LUNCH
DE-LIGHT-FUL
YOU’VE GOT TO FIGHT... FOR YOUR LIGHT... TO AAAAARTY
ITS NAME IS NEON AND IT’S HANGING IN THE TATE
(to the tune of Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’)
