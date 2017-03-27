  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

In pictures: there’s a huge neon sculpture at Tate Britain

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 3:20pm

In pictures: there’s a huge neon sculpture at Tate Britain
Joe Humphrys
Cerith Wyn Evans, Tate Britain, Duveens Commission, March 2017

Get ready to have your eyeballs seared to a crisp, because Cerith Wyn Evans’s amazing new Duveen Galleries commission at Tate Britain is a wild ocular ride. Comprising 2km of neon tubing, the piece starts as a calm, simple loop of light before erupting into total chaos. It’s open now and it’s great. 

A LIGHT LUNCH

A post shared by @helen_nickell on

 
DE-LIGHT-FUL

A post shared by Alex Lentati (@alexlentati) on

 
YOU’VE GOT TO FIGHT... FOR YOUR LIGHT... TO AAAAARTY

 
ITS NAME IS NEON AND IT’S HANGING IN THE TATE
(to the tune of Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’)

 

A post shared by P E C K H A M R Y E (@ndcarter) on

 
Here, look at some more art here.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Eddy Frankel 110 Posts

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest