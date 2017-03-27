In pictures: thousands gathered for the Unite for Europe march at the weekend

Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 on Wednesday (March 29), which will formally start the Brexit negotiations. But that didn’t stop tens of thousands of people gathering in central London at the weekend for the Unite for Europe march, calling for Britain to remain in the EU.

The march went from Park Lane to Parliament, finishing with a rally in Parliament Square. Speakers included Alistair Campbell, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Labour MP David Lammy and Green co-leader Jonathan Bartley. Before the speeches were made, there was a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Westminster attack.

Similar events took place in Edinburgh and Madrid in solidarity with the London march.

See some pictures from the protest:

A post shared by Helen Healy (@hheals) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

A post shared by Greg Campbell (@greg_campbell15) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

A post shared by Martin Steinmuller (@martin.steinmuller) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

A post shared by The Convention (@the_convention_) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

A post shared by @maryjtaylor123 on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

A post shared by Chris (@cdrhopley) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

A post shared by Caro Stenstrom (@carograph) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

A post shared by Ulrike Bullerby (@bullrike) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

A post shared by Elisabeth Mary (@frenchliz) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by Tiffany (@secondnorn) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Featured image: Steve Bell/Flickr.

Get information on the latest protests, demonstrations and marches taking place in London.