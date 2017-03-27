In pictures: thousands gathered for the Unite for Europe march at the weekend

Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 on Wednesday (March 29), which will formally start the Brexit negotiations. But that didn’t stop tens of thousands of people gathering in central London at the weekend for the Unite for Europe march, calling for Britain to remain in the EU.
The march went from Park Lane to Parliament, finishing with a rally in Parliament Square. Speakers included Alistair Campbell, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Labour MP David Lammy and Green co-leader Jonathan Bartley. Before the speeches were made, there was a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Westminster attack.
Similar events took place in Edinburgh and Madrid in solidarity with the London march.
See some pictures from the protest:
Featured image: Steve Bell/Flickr.
