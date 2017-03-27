  • Blog
In pictures: thousands gathered for the Unite for Europe march at the weekend

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 4:45pm

Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 on Wednesday (March 29), which will formally start the Brexit negotiations. But that didn’t stop tens of thousands of people gathering in central London at the weekend for the Unite for Europe march, calling for Britain to remain in the EU.

The march went from Park Lane to Parliament, finishing with a rally in Parliament Square. Speakers included Alistair Campbell, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Labour MP David Lammy and Green co-leader Jonathan Bartley. Before the speeches were made, there was a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Westminster attack.

Similar events took place in Edinburgh and Madrid in solidarity with the London march.

See some pictures from the protest:

A post shared by Helen Healy (@hheals) on

 

 

 

 

A post shared by @maryjtaylor123 on

 

A post shared by Chris (@cdrhopley) on

 

A post shared by Caro Stenstrom (@carograph) on

 

A post shared by Ulrike Bullerby (@bullrike) on

 

A post shared by Elisabeth Mary (@frenchliz) on

A post shared by Tiffany (@secondnorn) on

 

 

Featured image: Steve Bell/Flickr.

Staff writer
By Isabelle Aron 1021 Posts

Isabelle is the blog editor at Time Out London. She has a hate-hate relationship with the Northern Line. Follow her on Twitter at @izzyaron

