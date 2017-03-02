  • Blog
In pictures: thousands of illuminated daffodils have sprung up outside St Paul's Cathedral

By Kyra Hanson Posted: Thursday March 2 2017, 2:43pm

David Parry

Spring has arrived, though you wouldn't know it from the piss-poor weather we've been having. Luckily, there's now an installation of 2,100 illuminated daffodils to brighten up these drab London days. The canary-coloured flowers have been installed next to next to St Paul's Cathedral in Paternoster Square, as part of this year's Great Daffodil Appeal.

The floral display is a tribute to all the wonderful Marie Curie nurses and the work they do caring for people with a terminal illness. You can hear their personal stories at the installation, and post your own stories of loved ones on the memory wall. Head along in the evening to see the flowers at their luminescent best and pick up a daffodil pin to support the important work that Marie Curie does. 

David Parry

 

 

 

David Parry

 

David Parry

 

David Parry

 

The Garden of Light is open until Sunday March 12 at Paternoster Square, near St Paul's Cathedral, EC4M 7DX.

