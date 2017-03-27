In this week's Time Out magazine…

In this week's issue, we sat down with Scarlett Johansson to talk about Trump (spoiler alert: she's not a fan), playing a cyborg and why Londoners are like New Yorkers.

Plus, now that spring has actually sprung, it's a good excuse to hop on a train and escape to the countryside – we've picked out the best spots for day trips near London so you can make the most of the sunshine.

But if you've got no interest in leaving London (and we don't blame you), we've eaten our way through the best dumplings our city has to offer, from Polish pierogi to Chinese dumplings and everything in between.

Elsewhere, we've got all you need to know about the boat race AND the goat race, the lowdown on the new Forbidden Forest at Warner Bros Harry Potter Studio tour, and we explore the anatomy of a food craze. Anyone for a bubblewrap?

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure.