In this week’s Time Out magazine…

In this week’s issue, we’re celebrating the amazing acts of kindness, resilience and community spirit in London in the wake of the past month’s tragic events. After the Grenfell Tower fire and the attacks in London Bridge and Finsbury Park, Londoners have shown a determination that their communities will not be divided – from the Muslim Londoners handing out 3,000 roses in London Bridge to all the fundraisers, crowdfunding campaigns and vigils organised to honour and help those affected.

Elsewhere we’ve rounded up London’s coolest frozen treats, including Chin Chin Dessert Club’s avocado taco (yes, really), Blu Top’s frozen Victoria sponge (!) and Pear Tree Café’s black coconut ice cream.

Plus, we’ve picked out the best songs of the year (so far), the ten best Edinburgh preview gigs and all the awesome things you should see at Art Night.

