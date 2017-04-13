Is Jude Law the right man to play young Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’?

We've known for a while that the upcoming sequel to JK Rowling's wizarding-world romp 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' would feature a younger version of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore as one of its main characters. We've even spent time speculating on who might play him - Benedict Cumberbatch seemed like a good fit – and whether or not Rowling would be bold enough to make the character openly gay, as she always promised (this feels like less of a brave move in the wake of Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast').

Now it's been officially announced that Jude Law will be stepping into Dumbledore's musty robes for 'Fantastic Beasts 2', which comes out on November 16, 2018. But is he the right man for the job? Law is a fine actor – we've seen him be icy and aristocratic in 'The Talented Mr Ripley', icy and robotic in 'AI: Artificial Intelligence', icy and religious in 'The Young Pope'. And he is also capable of warmth - he cosied up to Cameron Diaz in 'The Holiday', and to Robert Downey Jr in Guy Ritchie's 'Sherlock Holmes' movies.

But Dumbledore requires a very specific kind of warmth, a sort of fusty, slightly bumbling and lovable quality that it's hard to imagine Jude Law embodying. Of course this'll be a very different Dumbledore – younger, sharper, ready to do battle against the dark wizard Grindelwald (who'll still be played, sadly, by Johnny Depp) – but it still feels like a bit of a stretch. That said, JK Rowling hasn't let us down thus far, and if she thinks Dumble-Law is up to the job then surely she's seen something in him.

