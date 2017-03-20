Is this the first ever picture of Luke Skywalker?

Mark Hamill has uncovered a unique piece of Star Wars nostalgia. Taking to Twitter, the 65-year-old actor posted a vintage Star Wars snap, which could in fact be the very first image of Luke Skywalker ever taken.

The grainy throwback image sees Hamill dressed as Skywalker on his first morning on the set of 'A New Hope', waiting for his first shot.

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

Asked what he was thinking on that morning, Hamill admitted that the crew thought Star Wars was 'rubbish', adding: 'I kept telling them "we're on a winner!"'

Judging by my clueless expression, probably both. Crew was kind but thought #SW was "rubbish"-I kept telling them"We're on a winner!"#LOLuke https://t.co/S6mzZbWLvD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

Hamill was clearly feeling the Star Wars love this weekend. He also used the social media platform to post a 'shout-out' to his current co-star John Boyega.

Shout-out to @JohnBoyega for no reason other than being wickedly-proficient w/ a lightsaber w/ no training whatsoever. You do me proud, son! pic.twitter.com/xeCFbzA9ph — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2017

Is all this enough to stop us going after 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers? No. But at least he tried...

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will be in UK cinemas December 15.

In other news, Richard Madden is playing a space priest in Amazon Prime's unsettling new pilot 'Oasis', we've watched Netflix's new 'Marvel's Iron Fist' and here's five ways to make sure 'The Matrix' reboot isn't completely awful