Richard Madden is playing a space priest in Amazon Prime's unsettling new pilot 'Oasis'

It's that time of year again. The time when Amazon Prime want us to play at being TV commissioners and tell them whether or not their new shows should get made into full series. Up for consideration from today are five new pilot episodes including a show starring former 'Game of Thrones' King of the North Richard Madden as a space priest.

Based on the novel 'The Book of Strange New Things', 'Oasis' follows holy man Peter (Madden) who travels to a distant planet to help establish a fledgling colony. But what he ends up discovering threatens his faith and even life itself.

'Oasis' opens in London 2032. The city is in a state of emergency. There's a humanitarian crisis and calls to close UK borders after migrant camps have spilled out into the capital. Painless euthanasia is being advertised in central London as families live in squalor under roads and bridges.

An elite few have found what they think is the answer to earth's increasing chaos and depleting resources: Oasis, a 'technologically advanced, socially conscious settlement', described by Peter as 'some life raft in space for the one percent'.

Peter, and his dying wife, are against Oasis and everything it stands for. But the CEO is adamant they need a man of God and has requested him personally.

'Oasis' is tense, strange and unsettling. What does the scientific settlement need a priest for? With talk of the dry desert atmosphere causing headaches, nose bleeds and hallucinations, plus whispers of erratic behaviour, accidents and cosmic terrors, it's safe to say things aren't quite what they seem.

Madden is part of a mini 'Game of Thrones' reunion, starring alongside Mark Addy, with Zawe Ashton, Anil Kapoor and Haley Joel Osment (the cute kid from 'The Sixth Sense' all grown up) making up more of the cast.

The pilot also boasts a fairly impressive crew. 'Oasis' is written by Oscar-nominated writer Matt Charman, who co-wrote 'Bridge of Spies', executive produced by Andy Harries, who worked on 'The Crown', produced by Rob Bullock ('The Night Manager') and directed by Kevin MacDonald ('The Last King of Scotland').

'Oasis' joins four other pilots: 'The Legend of Master Legend', about a homemade superhero in Las Vegas; '80s comedy 'Budding Prospects'; adult animated comedy 'The New VIPs'; and 'The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel' from 'Gilmore Girls' creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

They are all available from today - and Amazon wants you to stream and review the pilots to help them make a decision about whether or not to make a full series.

