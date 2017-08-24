Is this the most expensive ice cream in London?

A post shared by Snowflake Luxury Gelato (@snowflakegelato) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

At a whopping £99 (a painful play on the much-loved 99), this isn’t just the most expensive ice cream in London – it’s the most expensive ice cream in the UK. Called the Billionaire’s Soft Serve – which is fitting – it’s on sale exclusively at Selfridges, and it comes dusted with gold leaf and edible diamonds. Apparently it weighs a hefty 350g (about the same as an entire tub of shop-bought ice cream) and you need two hands to hold it. We would like to hold it, but sadly we can’t afford it.

The Billionaire’s Soft Serve is on sale at Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB.

