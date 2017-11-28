Is this what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake will look like?

Everyone knows that when it comes to wedding day logistics, the mother-of-the-bride runs the show. But what if the groom’s gran is the Queen? All bets are off. Which is why Meghan may be interested to know that Granny Elizabeth’s ginormous wedding cake is on display at Fortnum & Mason until next week (Monday 4 December).

This 9ft monster – an inch-by-inch recreation of Phil and Liz’s 1947 cake, made to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary – has been made with 60lb of butter, 150lb of marzipan and no fewer that 750 eggs. It’s intimidating, yes – but we have a sneaking suspicion Meghan will not be intimidated.

The Queen’s wedding cake is on display in the Diamond Jubilee Salon at Fortnum & Mason until Monday 4 December.

