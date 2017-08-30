It looks like Tayyabs might have been closed by the authorities

OII MY EAST LONDON (and cultured) yutes. TAYYABS GOT CLOSED DOWN COS OF ILLEGAL WORKERS 😭😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G9P2B46W20 — Prince Rafi (@RafzEscobar) August 29, 2017

It appears that Whitechapel curry house fave Tayyabs is currently closed. By the looks of the tweet above, the restaurant has been issued with an Illegal Working Closure Notice by UK Immigration Enforcement. Exactly why, we can’t say – but the restaurant displayed a notice saying it hoped to be open again tomorrow (Thursday August 31).

An East End institution, Tayyabs has previously won a Time Out Love London award. Whatever’s going on at the moment, plenty of locals will be hoping it’s serving up its signature lamb chops again soon. And the restaurant’s own Twitter account suggests that will be the case…

Be back soon. — Tayyabs (@1tayyabs) 30 August 2017

