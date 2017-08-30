  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

It looks like Tayyabs might have been closed by the authorities

By Kitty Drake Posted: Wednesday August 30 2017, 7:05pm

It appears that Whitechapel curry house fave Tayyabs is currently closed. By the looks of the tweet above, the restaurant has been issued with an Illegal Working Closure Notice by UK Immigration Enforcement. Exactly why, we can’t say – but the restaurant displayed a notice saying it hoped to be open again tomorrow (Thursday August 31).

An East End institution, Tayyabs has previously won a Time Out Love London award. Whatever’s going on at the moment, plenty of locals will be hoping it’s serving up its signature lamb chops again soon. And the restaurant’s own Twitter account suggests that will be the case…

Still fancy a curry? Check out our round-up of the best Indian restaurants in London.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest