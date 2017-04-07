It's finally Lido weather! Make a splash with one of these ace new cossies

As you've probably noticed, the sun has made its way to London. And with plenty of parks and an abundance of swimming holes, our gloomy, grey city comes into its own during the summer months, so make the most of it while it lasts – pull on a brand new bather and make a splash at one of London's lovely lidos.

Monki's latest swimwear campaign is refreshingly unfiltered. Modelled by young Swedish creatives, whose bodies have been completely unretouched, you have a much better idea how it's going to look on you – and judging by the images, it's pretty bloody great. Prices start at a dinky £8 for bottoms and go up to £30 for an entirely metallic-dipped number.

London's own Lazy Oaf produces the cutest of clothes and its swimming cossies are no exception. But be warned, with love heart cut-outs, fluffy cloud print, gingham and bikini bottoms with cat ears on them, only the girliest of girls will be into it (and those cut-outs might give you some interesting tan lines).

Scouted by Selfridges last year as one of their Bright Young Things, sustainable brand Auria make incredibly beautiful swimwear from all of the crap that would usually pollute the ocean – icky things like discarded fishing nets. This season sees the introduction of cool crochet and a collaboration with fellow London designer and perfect printmaker Ashley Williams.

London based brand Jaded – who has seen its bright, bold clothes worn by none other than Queen Bey herself – has for the first time launched a range of swimwear. Flicking two fingers up at minimalism, it's a predictably riotous explosion of tropical prints, holographic fabric, pom-pom trims (perfect for prancing around the pool) and rainbow coloured swinging sequins.

Mother of Pearl x Prism

Mother of Pearl