It’s happening: A mooncake pop-up is coming to Chinatown

By Tom Howells Posted: Friday October 6 2017, 12:49pm

Mooncakes. ‘What they?’, I hear you ask. Answer: an elaborately decorated Chinese pastry, normally filled with red bean or lotus seed paste and an absolute must-scoff for China's Mid-Autumn Festival.

Sound delicious? They are. And they’re abundant in Chinatown. Every weekend until October 22, get yourself down to Newport Place, where you’ll find a weekly pop-up stall dishing out Hong Kong MX Mooncakes (they’ve been the city-state’s top-selling brand for 19 years, dontchaknow?).

There’ll be a variety on offer: from your traditional white lotus seed paste numbers to lava custard and outré ‘snowy frozen’ cakes, too. All decorated with intricate pastry work representing principles of family and togetherness. Sweet, huh?

The MX Mooncake stall will be at Unit 14 on Newport Place from Friday-Sunday, 10am-8pm, until Sunday October 22. For more info, check out the MX Mooncakes website.

Feeling famished? Make a day of it with our guide to eating in Chinatown.

 

