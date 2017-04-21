It's William Shakespeare's birthday on Sunday! Yay Shakespeare!

April 23 means one thing for fans of everyone's favourite Brummie-turned-Londoner: it's William Shakespeare's birthday. Had his immortality extended to more than just his writing, Big Will would be celebrating his sweet 453rd birthday this Sunday. As it is, London will mark his big day (also, coincidentally, the 401st anniversary of his death) in the usual way: a new outdoor season at Shakespeare's Globe which kicks off with an apparently very loud production of 'Romeo and Juliet'.

