Shakespeare plays in London
Comedies, tragedies and histories – catch them all in the Bard's spiritual home
Whether you’re planning a trip to Shakespeare’s iconic Globe theatre or a spot of Shakespearean drama elsewhere in London, here’s where to watch the best plays by the Bard in London.
Shakespeare plays in London this month
As You Like It
As if Michelle Terry wasn't giving herself a difficult enough job by kicking off her tenure at the Globe with an actor-led (ie there's no formal director) production of 'Hamlet', then she's having the same company of actors – including herself – tackle 'As You Like It' in a similar style, to run in rep…
Shakespeare's Globe on Tour
Three Shakespeare plays are starting and finishing their tour of the country with a select few dates at the Globe. You can see 'Twelfth Night', 'The Taming of the Shrew' and 'The Merchant of Venice' on selected dates in May and September. Or opt for one of the 'voter's choice' performances, where the play you see is determined by audience ballot.
Two Noble Kinsmen
Barrie Rutter – formerly of Northern Broadsides, and one of the few people in the Terry season to work with Emma Rice – tackles Shakespeare and John Fletcher's little-loved late romance 'Two Noble Kinsmen', which follows a brace of BFFs who allow a woman to come between them. Rutter promises us 'May Day capers' aplenty.
Shakespeare plays coming soon
Shakespeare in the Squares: As You Like It
Some of London's most gorgeous and rarified green spaces are playing host to Shakespeare this summer. Shakespeare in the Squares are back for a third year, and this time they're touring the bard's acerbic romcom 'As You Like It' round the capital. Director Tatty Hennessy's outdoor production will have a festival feel, inspired by '60s hippies and free-thinkers.
The Tempest
Every summer, Iris Theatre take over the blooming lovely gardens of St Paul's Church with a slate of outdoor shows. This year they're kicking things off with Shakespeare's 'The Tempest', a magical tale of finding love and getting drunk on a tropical island. Daniel Winder's promenade production is inspired by the pomp and luxury of 17th century court masques, and invites the audience to get their finest party gear on.
King Lear
Ian McKellen began his West End career at Duke of York's Theatre in 1964. Now he's back at the same venue, and tackling one of Shakespeare's most challenging roles…
The Winter's Tale
One of Shakespeare's most enigmatic plays, 'The Winter's Tale', is a story that's tinged with magic…
Othello (Globe)
Well this is undoubtedly a big deal: after sitting out Emma Rice's entire tenure (admittedly it wasn't very long), the Globe's talismanic former artistic director Mark Rylance returns to his old theatre to star as the villainous Iago in Shakespeare's great tragedy 'Othello'…
As You Like It (Regent's Park)
Max Webster's family production of Twelfth Night was a brightly-coloured treat at the Open Air Theatre a few years back. Now the director returns with Shakespeare's forest-set romantic comedy 'As You Like It' – not a kids' version, but it should be big-hearted and accessible to all.
Measure for Measure
In a production of Shakespeare’s dark moral satire so high concept it's somewhere in the ionosphere, stars Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden will alternate the roles of puritanical deputy duke of Venice Angelo and his virtuous victim Isabella…
Twelfth Night
Kwame Kwei-Armah is kicking off his first season at the helm of the Young Vic with something he prepared earlier: a musical version of 'Twelfth Night' that premiered in New York, made with composer Shaina Taub.
Macbeth
The National Theatre's recent dud of a ‘Macbeth’ has set the stage for a more robust 2018 production of the Scottish play. And the RSC has gladly obliged with this imposing-looking production from Polly Findlay, starring Christopher Eccleston in his RSC debut as murderous nobleman Macbeth, and Niamh Cusack as Lady M…
