J Brand is having a massive sample sale in east London next month

Denim lovers, listen up: J Brand are putting on their first ever UK sample sale this September.

The Cali-cool fashion label (best known for its seriously-skinny skinny jeans) will be flogging some cut-price clobber in Hackney, with discounts of up to 80 percent.

Starting at £35, both womenswear and menswear will be on offer, including classic denim, leather jackets, T-shirts and a careful edit of its Ready to Wear collection.

You’ll find the sale at The Box, which provides an independent platform for emerging and established designers, and it’ll be open all day from Thursday to Sunday, September 7-September 10. Get ready to cheat on your favourite pair of battered old jeans.

Sep 7-Sep 10 at The Box, E9 6LT.

