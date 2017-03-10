Japanophiles, rejoice! An ice-cream mochi bar has opened at Whole Foods Kensington 🍡

A task: go to your phone and call up the ‘emoji board’. That thing in the food section, with the three pastel-coloured balls on a stick – know what that is? Didn’t think so. That there, dear friends, is a trio of Japanese mochi balls (actually, if we’re being pedantic, they’re the very similar dango balls, but no matter). They're ace: knock-down delicious, squidgy little globules of sweet rice dough, usually dyed and stuffed with bean paste. Or – and this is the relevant one – ice cream!

Japanophiles the city over should prepare to freak the freakin’ hell out, because frozen mochi mavens Little Moon have launched the UK’s first mochi ice cream bar at the High Street Ken branch of Whole Foods Market, specialising in rice-dough wrapped little balls of gelato. Flavours lurch from recognisably Japan-to-London staples: matcha, toasted sesame, yuzu, mango, salted caramel and the like, in a mix and match format. Oh yeah, and they’re available in takeaway boxes to freeze at home. Chuck out the frozen peas, stat!

Whole Foods Kensington is at 63-97 Kensington High St, W8 5SE.

Now you’ve had your pudding, how about a main? Here’s our guide to London’s best Japanese eateries.

