Jude’s to give away 8,000 free ice cream tubs next week

Summer isn’t over – the season of ice cream is still upon us, and we know this because ace ice cream company Jude’s is giving away an almost ludicrous amount of free ice cream next week: 8,000 tubs to be precise.

Between 3-7pm from Monday September 4 until Thursday September 7, Jude’s will be handing out 120ml mini-tubs of caramel pecan ice cream to lucky commuters outside Charing Cross Station. And we’ll be there every day, milking it.

Jude’s will be handing out caramel pecan ice cream from September 4-7 at Charing Cross Station forecourt.

Love ice cream? Here’s our roundup of the best ice cream parlours in the city.