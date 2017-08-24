  • Blog
KFC is doing Free Fries Fridays until November

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday August 24 2017, 1:46pm

Would you like to pick up free fries tomorrow? And every Friday until November? Well, KFC just answered your prayers. The chicken mega-chain is giving out a free portion to every customer who crosses their threshold on a Fryday (sorry) for the next two months. All you have to do is download the ‘Colonel’s app’, and show it in store. Gives new meaning to the phrase TGIF, doesn’t it?

KFC are giving out free fries every Friday until November.

Like cheap food? Here’s our roundup of the best cheap eats in London.

By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

