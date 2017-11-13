Krispy Kreme is giving away 36,000 free doughnuts tomorrow

Krispy Kreme starts delivering via UberEats tomorrow, and to celebrate, it’s giving out 36,000 free doughnuts. We repeat: 36,000 free doughnuts. And this isn’t some stingy, one-doughnut-each affair; we’re talking a proper box of 12 Original Glazed, the unsung hero of the Krispy Kreme menu, in our opinion. They’re available from 2pm tomorrow (Tuesday November 14). Literally all you have to do is open the UberEats app and place your order. You will not be charged. Those who have traumatic memories of eating 12 Krispy Kremes on the trot (guilty!) may choose to share their box, others may not. Depends how full of pre-Christmas cheer you’re feeling.

