Last-minute tickets released for London’s Gin Festival

If you missed out on tickets to the London leg of the UK’s touring celebration of all things juniper, don’t fret. You can bag a last-minute spot at the party, as a final batch of tickets has just been released for Gin Festival London Summer 2017, taking place in less than two weeks. That’s your bank holiday sorted, then.

At the Gin Festival – from August 25-27 at London’s Tobacco Dock ­­– producers of mother’s ruin from across the UK and beyond will show off their boozy produce. As well as getting access to all the gin, each attendee will receive a balloon glass to keep. Your chosen gin and tonic will then set you back £5 a pop.

There will be more than 100 different gins to try (all come with a recommended garnish and tonic) during each four-and-a-half-hour session, as well as masterclasses, live music and a cocktail bar if you start feeling bogged down by straight-up G&Ts. There’s also promise of a punch bar too, if you really plan on getting stuck into the gin.

Grab tickets to Gin Festival London Summer 2017 from www.ginfestival.com, for £22 per person.

