Latin America’s best bar is serving ghoulish green cocktails to Londoners

Mexico’s Licorería Limantour serves up cocktails that look so good, they make us green with envy – Mexico City has got it good. So, lucky for us that they’re sending across staff from the bar to London to serve up gruesomely green cocktails for Halloween.

The bar – officially Latin America’s best – is teaming up with South Bank superstar bar Dandelyan (recently named the world’s best cocktail bar and the winner of Best Bar Team at the Time Out London Bar Awards) to produce a one-off menu of what they are calling ‘death defying drinks’. The drinks they’ve dreamed up to freak out cocktail fiends include mummified ingredients and play on themes of cheating death. Boo-zy.

Death Defying Drinks will be available from Fri Nov 27 to Tues Nov 31, midday-2am at Dandelyan, Mondrian at Sea Containers, 20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD.

