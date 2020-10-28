Haunted pubs in London

Haven’t had enough of a fright this year? Well, with some of London’s best boozers dating back to the 1600s, you might have to prop up the bar with some creepy customers – and we’re not talking about the locals.

Ghosts and ghouls are reported in some of London’s oldest and most-loved pubs, many of them with truly hair-raising tales behind them. Whether you’re attempting to be a geeky ghost hunter this Halloween or just curious to know why people still leave dollar bills out for an old foot soldier named Cedric, take a look at our round-up of London’s most haunted pubs.