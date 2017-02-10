Let's go fly a kite! Mary Poppins has returned to London to film a sequel

Super(califragilisticexpialidocious) news. Mary Poppins, the practically perfect nanny with the magical umbrella and cavernous handbag, is back in London.

Production has kicked off on the sequel, 'Mary Poppins Returns', which sees Emily Blunt follow in Julie Andrew's footsteps. Blunt, alongside co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters, Emily Mortimer and Colin Firth will be filming the sequel at London's Shepperton Studios.

Based on more of PL Travers' children's books, 'Mary Poppins Returns' is set in '30s London and sees the nanny reappear to help a now grown-up Michael Banks and his three children after they suffer a personal loss.

'Along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), Mary Poppins uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives,' reveal Disney. She also introduces the children to 'a new assortment of colourful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, who is played by Meryl Streep.

Dick van Dyke, who played cockney Bert in the 1964 movie, is also returning for a cameo role as the chairman of the Fidelity Fiduciary Bank.

Chim chiminey, chim chiminey, chim chim cher-ee!

'Mary Poppins Returns' will be in UK cinemas December 2018.

