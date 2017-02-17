  • Blog
Lights out! The Pitch Black drinking in the dark experience is back with a permanent home

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 5:45pm

Back in November, we reported on a Shoreditch pop-up where visitors participated in a 90-minute drinking session in total darkness. The news this week is that Pitch Black is back for good, this time in a shady setting over in Covent Garden.

The bar will plunge drinkers into the darkness before inviting them to rely on their senses as they knock back innovative tipples. Guests at the ‘Dans le Noir’ of drinking will be guided by servers who, according to our sources, will also be supplying a side of ‘witty banter’ (at least they won’t see you cringing in the dark). Pitch Black finds a home at No Such Place on Neal Street, where blind tastings are still set to last 90 minutes and cost £45 per person.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards 72 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

