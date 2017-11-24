  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Living in London is as bad as living in a nuclear fallout zone

By James Manning Posted: Friday November 24 2017, 12:19pm

Living in London is as bad as living in a nuclear fallout zone
Stu Mayhew/Flickr

Here’s some cheery news to bring on that Friday feeling: if you live in London, you’re exposed to about the same levels of long-term health damage as you would be in an area that’s experienced a nuclear disaster.

Academics at the University of Bristol have run a study about the health impact of nuclear radiation, concluding that London’s air pollution is just as damaging to human beings as radioactive fallout. Their point is that disaster sites like Fukushima and Chernobyl aren’t quite as risky as previously thought. But the findings don’t exactly reflect well on our city – where (according to one recent study) every single Londoner is exposed to dangerous levels of PM2.5 particles every day. And with PM2.5 having been closely linked to lung cancer, heart disease and birth defects, black bogeys are the least of your worries.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 339 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest