London: apparently cheese is good for your teeth

In epic news for anyone looking for an excuse to eat more cheese, Australian dentist Dr Steven Lin has announced that soft cheese is good for oral hygiene.

Dr Lin may have 60,000 Twitter followers and a TEDx Talk about teeth under his belt, but if you remember your Mum banging on about calcium, this revelation may ring a bell. The calcium and phosphates in cheese help put minerals back into your teeth.

According to Dr Lin, proper dental nutrition is more important than brushing your teeth. Now, no one’s suggesting that you should start flossing with a cheese stick, but we will definitely be cracking out the fondue and feeling extremely smug about it.

