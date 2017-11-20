London buses are now running on coffee

Caffeine is already responsible for getting many a Londoner to their desk in the mornings, but now it’s playing a more literal role as fuel for London buses. A company called Bio-Bean has worked out how to extract a biofuel from coffee grounds (the bits that get wasted once your coffee has been extracted), and tweaked it into something that can power vehicles. Watch our video to find out more.

