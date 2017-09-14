London Fashion Week not your bag? Here’s three alternative fashion days out

Have a stylish time in London away from the catwalk.

1. London Fashion Week Pop-Up Shop

Those of us who aren’t in the ‘industry’ usually shop for clothes in, well, a shop. At this LFW pop-up, you can check out Spring/Summer18 collections from the likes of Rein and Judy Wu, or hear a talk from one of the designers. 21 Slingsby Place. Covent Garden. Sat Sep 16-Sep 21. Free entry.

Here We Are: Stuart Franklin/Magnum Photos

2. Here We Are

See the ‘teddy girls’ of the 1950s once photographed by oddball director Ken Russell and experience the electricity of pre-gentrification Notting Hill at Burberry’s retro photo exhibition. It’s all curated by Christopher Bailey. Trés fancy. Old Sessions House. Farringdon. Mon Sep 18-Oct 1. Free entry.

The World of Anna Sui

3. The World of Anna Sui

It’s your last chance to see the ostentatious collage designs of the Anna Sui retrospective, so why not do it with a glass of fizz in hand at this Fashion and Textile Museum late? Fashion and Textile Museum. London Bridge. Thu Sep 14 and Sep 28 from 5pm. Two tickets for £9.90 at www.timeout.com/annasui.

