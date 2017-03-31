London Fields Lido is closing for repairs (for real this time)

In October we told you that London Fields Lido was closing over the winter for repairs. But it didn’t. Chilly swimmers braved the water throughout the colder months and locals were secretly hoping that they’d forget all about it. They didn’t forget though and now they’ve found contractors to do the work and it’s time for those long-awaited refurbishments to take place. From 9pm on Sunday April 9, the Lido will be closed while they fix the cracks in the pool and pool tank. They’ll also be revamping the changing rooms and swanking up the reception. So the bad news is that it’ll be closed for these sunny spring swims; the good news is that they say it’ll be back open for summer. No date has been announced yet, but we’ll let you know when we hear so you can join the queue early for a sun-drenched dip.

