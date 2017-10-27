London is getting a poutine pop-up

Love chips and gravy? Course you do. But throw in some cheese curds, and you get the Canadian-born dish poutine. That’s it pictured above. It is good. If that tickles your fancy then get yourself to the Air Canada Poutinerie’s forthcoming pop-up in Shoreditch, from Friday November 3. It’s being organised by – you guessed it – Air Canada and pimped-up poutine will be the star of the show.

Dishes will include ‘Montreal’s The French’ – a medley of frites, confit de canard, comté cheese and cep ‘snow’ – and ‘Buenos Aires’ Chimichurri’, a mixture of potato chips, grilled provoleta cheese and chimichurri sauce. There’ll be ten poutines to chow down on in all, showcasing the airline’s ‘#CoolNotCold’ destinations. Air Canada flights will be up for grabs, and all proceeds are going to Great Ormond Street Hospital. You can sample a food trend, feel charitable and be in with the chance of winning a free flight all in one sitting. Boom.

The Poutinerie pop-up will be at 52-56 Kingsland Rd, E2 8DP from Fri Nov 3-Nov 11, noon-4pm and 5pm-10.30pm.

