London is getting its first prosecco bar… and it’s called Prosecco House

Fizzy wine fans, charge your glasses. The capital’s very first permanent bar dedicated to prosecco is set to open near Tower Bridge next year. The aptly named Prosecco House is due to launch in February 2018 at One Tower Bridge and will be offering all-day drinking from a list of over 20 types of the fizzy wine.

Served from 11am when the bar will open for business each day, prosecco will be sourced from five vineyards in Veneto, Italy, as selected by the bar’s founder. Glasses will start at £7.50 and prosecco-based cocktails including spritzes and bellinis will also pepper the drinks list. Meanwhile, a menu of cicchetti, meats and cheese will continue the Italian theme. Even the decor will include nods to Italy, with plush marble sourced from the country and paired with swank-sounding velvet bar stools in burnt orange.

Guests will also be able to buy bottles to take away, and Prosecco House will be offering London’s first prosecco delivery service via Uber Eats and Deliveroo to continue the fizzy wine party in your own prosecco house. Well, as they say, once you pop, you just can’t stop.

Prosecco House is due to open in early February 2018 at 1 Crown Square, One Tower Bridge, SE1 2SE.

Find more great places to drink prosecco in London.

Get more exclusive news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.