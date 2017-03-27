  • Blog
London is going to be hotter than Madrid today

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 1:05pm

You’ve ditched your winter coat, your Instagram feed is full of pictures of #blueskies and there’s been a sudden increase in people wearing shorts. It can only mean one thing: the sun has found its way to London. 

And today Londoners can feel smug in the knowledge that the city will be hotter than Madrid today, as the Spanish capital will only reach a high of 12 degrees while balmy London is set to reach 16 today; it could even rise to 20 degrees later in the week, according to the Met Office.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: ‘On Monday and Tuesday there will be dry and fine weather around, and on Wednesday we could be seeing temperatures as high as 19 or 20, which would make it the warmest day we have had so far this year.’

Sadly, it’s not going to last till the weekend – apparently we’re due a load of rain towards the end of the week. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Photo: Jemma/Flickr.

In other news Tate Modern has been shrouded in fog in the name of art.

