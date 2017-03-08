London is the least friendly city in the UK

Stereotype or not, Londoners are famed for their frostiness, from diverting all eye-contact and avoiding talking to anyone on the tube to knowing nothing about our own neighbours. Now, a new study appears to have cemented these conceptions, naming London the least friendly city in UK.

A survey from Provident Personal Credit asked 2,642 people on a scale from one to ten how they felt about their local area. Londoners managed a pretty measly rating of 6.44 out of 10 for friendliness, beating Oxford (6.45), Portsmouth (6.51) and Chelmsford (6.58) to the not-so-coveted spot of the most unfriendly city in the UK. They've even put the findings in a handy interactive map, so you can easily see where in the UK you're more likely to get an apathetic glance than hug from a stranger.

Still, London’s score is a mild improvement on last year’s friendliness rating of just 6.39, but still miles behind York – the friendliest place in the UK, according to the survey – which scored 7.47. The capital also lagged behind in the survey's other categories including politeness, how welcoming people are, safety, trust, happiness, area upkeep and, er, gossip – ranking in the bottom ten in each.

Maybe it’s time to make those ‘Tube Chat’ badges a thing, or start interacting with our neighbours more – and not just to ask them to turn their crappy music down.

Image: Doug/Flickr

