London is the most wasteful city in the UK

When it comes to fruit and veg, we’re a city of wasters. According to a new survey, London is the most wasteful region in the UK, with 28 percent of us throwing away a tenth or more of what we buy. It gets worse: only half of us have a bin for recycling food waste. And millennials are the worst offenders: 92 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds chucking fresh produce each week. I suppose once we’ve instagrammed our avocado, it feels rude to eat it.

Source: Fresh!™