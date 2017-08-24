London McDonald’s workers are going on strike for the first time ever

Staff at McDonald’s in Crayford, south-east London, will strike on Monday September 4, in the first industrial action ever organised against the company on UK soil. McDonald’s Cambridge will be joining Crayford in the historic walkout, which is timed to coincide with US Labor Day, in a movement to stand together against the fast-food giant with allies around the world.

The workers are demanding wages of at least £10 an hour, secure contracts with guaranteed hours and formal trade union recognition from McDonald’s. According to the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU), low wages and insecure working arrangements have left workers ‘struggling to meet their rent payments, while some have even lost their homes’. The threat of strike action has already seen a significant shift by McDonald’s, with the company stating that it will implement a twice-promised offer of a guaranteed-hours contract to every UK McDonald’s worker.

