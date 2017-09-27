London, meet the bacon cheeseburger doughnut

Right, London. You’ve had burgers. You’ve had doughnuts. You may well have had a burger wedged between two doughnuts. But have you ever eaten – or, er, desired – a burger INSIDE a doughnut? Anyone? Bueller?

Well, dream no longer. Covent Garden’s self-styled American diner Maxwell’s – they’re old hands at this kind of kerazy stuff – have done the decent thing and created the bacon cheeseburger doughnut. For better or worse (better) it’s as it sounds: a beef patty, some Monterey Jack cheese, chopped gherkins, bacon and a squirt of ketchup jam are encased in doughnut batter, deep fried and served with chips. For a not-at-all despicable £14.95. It actually looks rather marvellous; also, there’s no bun, so the carb-conscious can gorge without guilt.



In any case, interested parties should get themselves to Maxwell’s from tomorrow (Thursday September 28).

Love big buns? Check out our list of 22 truly beautiful London burgers.