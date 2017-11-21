London, meet the five-bird Christmas burger

Meatliquor just put five birds in one bun. A collaboration between the ‘dude food’ joint and celeb chef Tom Kerridge, launching on Monday November 27, this monstrous Christmas treat is made with turkey, duck, chicken, pigeon and pheasant. It feels genuinely wrong to combine so many meats but here’s how they did it: they mixed all the minced birds together and rolled them into a massive sausage, then they cooked that sausage, sliced it into patties, rubbed those patties with bread crumbs and deep fried them.

Called the ‘Burgducken’ Christmas burger, according to the founder of Meatliquor the whole thing’s inspired by the ‘turducken’ – a technique of cooking meat where you stuff one bird inside another like Russian dolls. Which confuses us a bit, TBH, because that’s not actually how they’ve cooked this burger at all. The Burgducken does look good, though: topped with pigs in blankets, punch brandy and cranberry mayonnaise, and brussels sprout coleslaw, this might be your most intense experience of Christmas 2017.

The Burgducken Christmas Burger is launching Monday November 27 at Meatliquor King’s Cross. It will be available at all MeatLiquor restaurants from Friday December 1.

Love burgers? Check out our round-up of the best patties in the city.

Want to know whenever something this meaty happens? Click here to sign up to Time Out.