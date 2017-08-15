London students: would you like KFC to pay for your gap yah?

Calling all students: this Thursday (August 17), KFC is giving away one free round-the-world plane ticket. All you have to do to win it is purchase a Krushem (a milkshake-slushy hybrid) for £1.99 and be extremely, extremely lucky. There’s only one ticket available, after all, and the competition’s open to every student in the UK. That’s a lot of students.

Don’t despair. Even if you don’t win that ticket, you will almost certainly be able to bag yourself some free chicken. KFC is giving out a free mini-fillet snack box to every Krushem-buying student (they’re really trying to flog these Krushems aren’t they?).

The whole giveaway’s designed to celebrate/commiserate A level results day. So you can get your grades, then try to run away to Thailand. And/or stuff your face with free chicken. Sounds nice, doesn’t it?

Gap Yeah (!) launches at 0.01 on Thursday August 17. Visit KFC's Facebook page then to enter.

