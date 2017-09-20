London, we’re getting a massive sherbet fountain

Bompas & Parr – the foodie experimentalists who made St Paul’s cathedral out of jelly, and brought a cocktail boating lake to Selfridges – have gone one better. They’re erecting an eight-foot sherbet fountain on Motcomb Street in Belgravia on September 27, and visitors will be able to eat from the fountain. For free.

Plans for the massive structure are being kept deliberately hazy, but it’s been billed as a kind of mashup between a fountain and a pergola, the structure will be dressed with foliage and blooms, with trellis pineapples in each corner.

Visitors can expect to step on a small stage and reach up to eat from hanging glass taps filled with sherbet. Which sounds strange and exciting and potentially messy.

This amazing sherbet structure is the centrepiece of a ‘Gourmet Food Street Party’ to celebrate the reopening of Motcomb Street (home to foodie royalty such as Ottolenghi and Rococo Chocolates). The only bad part of this news is that the fountain, like the street party, is only in situ for one night. See you in Belgravia.

The sherbet fountain will be at Motcomb Street on Wednesday 27 September from 5pm-10pm.

