Londoners are the sweariest people in the whole fucking country

By James Manning Posted: Thursday October 12 2017, 5:21pm

Rob Greig

Anyone who’s ever watched a Guy Ritchie film knows that London language can be a tad colourful, but now it’s been (semi-)officially confirmed that your average Londoner swears more than pretty much any other fucker in the whole sodding country.

A poll of 2,000 people has revealed that we swear on average 12 times an hour – more often than anyone except the Welsh, who also apparently drop an F, S or C-bomb every five minutes. Even Scotland swears less, and they have Malcolm Tucker and the cast of ‘Trainspotting’ – although, hang on, didn’t that lot all end up moving to London?

Admittedly, this may all be complete bollocks – the survey was conducted by the not-very-fucking-scientific Soap Supplier company (as in ‘wash your mouth out with’). But it is affirmation of something every Londoner instinctively knows: that even the most mild-mannered among us finds themselves swearing like a cabbie when confronted with slow walkers, people who don’t let passengers off before boarding, or the magic words: ‘the destination of this bus has changed’. F***ing bl**dy t**tting s**tting h*ll!

Staff writer
By James Manning 305 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

