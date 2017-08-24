I mean, we’re not that surprised, but it makes us feel quite proud that it’s official. A new survey has revealed that Londoners eat more burgers than the rest of the UK. Apparently, the average big-city-dweller eats 2.5 burgers per month, more than any other region in the UK, and quite a decent amount higher than the national average of 2.1. Other revelations from this survey include:

25% of Londoners like aioli with their burger, which is 10% higher than any other region Londoners are more likely than those living anywhere else to order avocado and sweet potato fries with their burgers. Londoners are more likely to choose to share a burger with their friends (16%) than any other region.

What we’ve gathered from these findings is that we are a) greedy and b) sociable and c) bougie. So there we go. This survey is by Byron though, so we wouldn’t stake your life on it.

