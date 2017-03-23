Londoners have been paying tribute to the victims of the Westminster attack

Londoners have been paying tribute to the victims of yesterday’s terror attack at Westminster. Four people died after a man drove a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge before the driver attacked a policeman with a knife in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster. At least 40 others were injured. The attacker was shot dead during the incident.

Just hours after the attack, Londoners have been laying floral tributes on the south side of the bridge and at the Police Memorial Trust. A message on one of the condolence cards reads: ‘Love from all. We are not afraid.’

Flowers laid earlier at Westminster Bridge pic.twitter.com/KP0h85ZO40 — Gordon Gronbach (@gordon_gronbach) March 23, 2017

Flowers laid at Police Memorial Trust for PC Keith Palmer #westminster pic.twitter.com/h9unvkCG6g — Madeline Ratcliffe (@maddylratcliffe) March 23, 2017

People have started laying flowers here at #Westminster bridge in the wake of yesterday’s terror attack. pic.twitter.com/JpUV50Ke3L — Sara Firth (@Sara__Firth) March 23, 2017

As tributes poured in for those killed and injured, at tube stations across the capital staff have shared messages of solidarity, defiance and unity on white service information boards. Many of their messages are accompanied by hashtags such as #LondonIsOpen, #Westminster #WeAreNotAfraid and #IAmLondon, which have been trending on Twitter since yesterday evening.

Love this sentiment at @Claphamnth tube station this morning. pic.twitter.com/PaEU5MQHOM — Amit Bali (@amitkbali) March 23, 2017

Some light in the darkness from Canary Wharf Tube Station. Standing with my fellow Londoners today. #WeAreLondon pic.twitter.com/ExqXeUyvLk — Dr Anna Tippett (@AnzTheLegend) March 22, 2017