Citymapper is launching a night bus service in east London

Pretty much every Londoner we know already uses Citymapper to get home, but until now that’s just been because it’s an incredibly useful thing to have on your phone. Well, not any more! This little app is going IRL: Citymapper are launching a night bus in east London. Running through some of the rowdiest and most vomity bits of Shoreditch and Dalston, the CM2 Night Rider service will link Aldgate with Highbury Corner on Friday and Saturday nights from late summer.

Why? Because Citymapper’s data suggests this is a gap in London’s transport system. And, at least until the 24-hour Overground launches, they might be right: although there are already loads of night buses following a similar route up and down Kingsland Road, none of them branch off conveniently up to Islington or down to Spitalfields and Aldgate East. We can totally see how this might be useful.

Citymapper ran a free daytime trial bus in May, but this time they’ll be licensed to charge passengers. You can pay by contactless card or with your phone, though we don’t know how much it is yet. And their buses will have one big advantage over (most of) TfL’s: USB sockets by each seat for essential late-night phone charging. Your East End booty calls are about to get that much easier.

Find out more via Citymapper, or read our essential guide to the night tube.