  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Londoners reveal their most embarrassing childcare slip-ups

By James Manning Posted: Thursday July 20 2017, 6:07pm

Londoners reveal their most embarrassing childcare slip-ups
Nathan James Page

For our summer Time Out London Kids magazine, we asked you to tell us about a time you’d totally messed up while in charge of a child. Here’s what you confessed to…

‘I accidentally let my five-year-old nephew watch “EastEnders”. The next day the teacher told my sister her usually mild-mannered son had grabbed another boy around the neck.’

‘I used to be a nanny to a bilingual toddler. She hit her head on a see-saw and only spoke Portuguese for the rest of the day. I was convinced I had knocked the English out of her.’

‘I went to pick up my crying son in the middle of the night, and because it was so dark I started rocking him upside down, like I was trying to shake coins out of his pockets.’

‘My three-year-old needed a wee during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. I had to let him go by the railings, much to the disgust of the tourists.’

‘I dangled my four-year-old niece by her ankles over a pig pen at a city farm because she said she wanted a better view.’

‘I’d had a really long day at work and went to collect my daughter from nursery. After chatting with all the teachers as you do, I got in the car and started driving home. On the way, my mobile rang. “Do you think you’ve forgotten something?”’

Don’t be a chump – find the best things to do with kids in London this summer.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 240 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest