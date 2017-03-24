  • Blog
London’s most popular Deliveroo order has been revealed

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday March 24 2017, 5:45pm

None of us want to believe that we’re predictable. Your mum told you how unique you were when growing up and you’ve clung to the idea that you’re special ever since, haven’t you? But we’ve got news for you, pal. If your go-to Deliveroo order is Meat Liquor’s famous Dead Hippie burger, well, you’re just like everyone else in London.

The double patty Dead Hippie has been revealed as the number one dish on food delivery platform Deliveroo, with its combo of oozing Dead Hippie sauce, pickles, cheese, lettuce and onion satisfying many a meat craving in homes across the capital.

In at number two is Bubbledogs’ Sloppy Joe hot dog, followed up by another titan on the meat between buns scene, Honest Burgers’ bacon-topped Tribute burger.

Give yourself a pat(ty) on the back, London. You may be predictable, but at least you’re filthy with it.

Hungry for more? Check out London’s best burgers, you patty fiends. 

