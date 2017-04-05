Looks like Embassy Cat – and Julian Assange – are staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy

As 15 million Ecuadorians took to the polls on Sunday to decide who will become the 44th president, they were also deciding the fate of someone very cute thousands of miles away – one of London’s most powerful pets, Embassy Cat.

A gift to the WikiLeaks founder from his children in May 2016, he's sought refuge in Ecuadorian Embassy in Knightsbridge ever since (rumours that Pamela Anderson was visiting him and not Assange remain unconfirmed). Former banker Guillermo Lasso had vowed to politely ask Assange to leave, as the embassy's house guest's presence has been a burden that Ecuadorian taxpayers have had to shoulder since 2012.

But after one of the closest fought elections in the country's history, it looks like the status quo will be maintained as the ruling party's candidate Lenin Moreno has won just over 51 percent of the vote, based on 99 percent of votes counted. Which means that the super cute moggy won't have to pack up his tiny red tie in a cat-sized suitcase just yet.

