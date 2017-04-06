Lose your marbles at the Queen of Hoxton’s Neverland rooftop bar this summer

Prefer your booze with a side of infantilising storybook vibes? Anyone? Either way, literary-minded Peter Pan fans and millennial ‘Hook’ enthusiasts should make their way to the Queen of Hoxton.

From May 4 onwards, the Shoreditch pub/club will recreate Neverland on its roof(io) – perfect for a cocktail-soaked regression session. There’ll be a mermaid lagoon (with clam-shell seating and an actual waterfall), a Captain Hook pirate-ship-cum-BBQ-shack and the Lost Boys’ Bar, where you can expect a few food fights. Eternal adolescence indeed.

To get there, spot the second star to the right and go straight on ‘til morning. Or, rather, down Curtain Road before 10pm, when you’ll be booted back downstairs. Bangarang.

