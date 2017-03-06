'Love Actually' sequel: Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon's characters are actually married

On March 24 we'll actually find out what life has thrown at the characters from ‘Love Actually’ when the sequel airs on BBC One as part of Red Nose Day. (Lower your expectations: the sequel is apparently only ten minutes long.)

But, photos have revealed a happy-ever-after ending for David and Natalie, the Prime Minister and his lovely tea lady – played by Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon. They're hitched!

Over the weekend Comic Relief director Emma Freud shared some images on Twitter from the set, a mock-up of 10 Downing Street.

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

At the end of ‘Love Actually’ we saw the PM make a mad-dash across London to Natalie’s mum’s house in Wandsworth to declare his undying love (after rescuing her from the handsy US president). So it looks as if the couple have made it – after what must have been 13 years of intense scrutiny from the tabloids and overcoming all the differences in their backgrounds. Bless! Though the PM does appear to have had a nasty accident. In another Tweet shared by Freud, we can see Hugh Grant's arm is in a sling.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson will also be returning for the sequel, 'Red Nose Actually', which airs on BBC One on March 24.

